Today is Tuesday (June 20), which means that it’s #TrapLordTuesday again. Following last week’s series of records, A$AP Ferg teamed with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe to premiere his brand new song titled, “Tango.”

Produced by Frankie B and featuring Kanobby on the vocals, the A$AP Mob member muses over the loss of his father, A$AP Yams, his status as a hip-hop star, among other issues.

“Just found out my daddy died for the wrong reasons/Wasn’t the kidney that took him, it was the bad treatment/Ain’t go to court because my heart was still bleedin’/Family grievin’, no money could fix the pain that we feelin’/Lil’ nice, done leveled up, you wouldn’t believe it/And my momma always reflect when I was younger teethin’/Now it’s gold grills glisten every time the teeth in/And all my idols listen every time I’m speakin’/Timbaland and Missy lose it when I load the beat it,” raps Ferg.

The Harlem rapper recently linked with e-commerce brand Fancy for his Traplord Home Collection where Ferg held a pop-up shop inside his NYC apartment to showoff his home’s decor.

Also, the “Let It Bang” rapper and A$AP Rocky released the visuals for their repentant track, “Wrong.” In 2016, The Mob released A$AP Mob: Cozy Tapes Vol. 1.

Fans can stream “Tango” below.