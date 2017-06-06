A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg have no problem admitting their wrongdoings in their brand new visuals for the Mob’s latest single, “Wrong,” which takes place in an asylum filled with broken-hearted faces.

The dapper rappers perform at a church’s altar before a slew of expressionless women who appear to be in mourning — the scene really helps bring song’s atoning message to the small screen.

Ironically, Rocky who can be seen wearing Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” shirt raps, “Father please forgive us/ Couldn’t tell the difference and it’s on me/ I don’t need to seek attention/ Just to keep these women on me/ I know it’s wrong.”

In related A$AP Mob news, the Rocky-assisted “RAF” with Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert and Frank Ocean is building steam online, along with Ferg’s Remy Ma-assisted track, “East Coast.”

Ferg is also prepping his new album, Still Striving.

