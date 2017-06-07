Tatiana Paulino is finding solace in bringing the title of A$AP Rocky’s debut album, Long Live ASAP, to life. In a recent interview with Latina, Paulino can be seen at Yams Day 2016 proclaiming to the crowd, “In Steven’s honor, please remember to always try and prosper.”

She tells the outlet she’s found peace in helping youth that are going through the same issues experienced by her late son Steven “Yams” Rodriguez. In the beginning of 2015, the A$AP Mob founder passed away at the age of 26, as a result of a drug overdose. Yamborghini’s mother believes that the problem of drug addiction in youth is the result of a lack of communication between children and their parents.

“I think kids begin using drugs because of the lack of communication with their parents. We, as parents, sometimes make the mistake of not having enough communication with our kids.” Paulino continues to plead, “Listen. Learn to listen to your children.”

Mama Yamborghini explains that there is help that a lot of us do not utilize, one being the A$AP Yams Foundation. Attesting to the fact that what keeps her motivated is the opportunity that’s been afforded to her to save a life and have someone feel her message in their hearts, Paulino praises her late son as a “genius,’ claiming, “everything that he touched turned to gold.”

