Assata Shakur is a heroine to many as a fighter for black rights, but a villain to others who think she hides her crimes behind revolutionary rhetoric. Cuba, having granted political asylum to one of America’s Most Wanted, falls in line with the former and does not plan on relinquishing her.

Deputy director of American affairs at the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gustavo Machin, told Yahoo News that he has no intention of returning the woman born Joanne Chesimard to the United States. “I can say it is off the table.”

On Friday (June 16), Donald Trump delivered his Cuba policy address in Miami and demanded that the Castro regime return Shakur, who was convicted of killing a New Jersey state trooper before escaping from a United States prison in the 1970s.

New Jersey officials have called for her release before further normalizing relations between the U.S. and the communist nation, with Machin remaining adamant about Shakur’s sanctuary on the island. “There are very serious doubts about that case. We consider that a politically motivated case against that lady.”

