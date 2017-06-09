TMZ reports that a group of fans tried to say hello to R&B singer August Alsina, but the “Don’t Matter” crooner was not having any of it…allegedly.

The site reads that Alsina was approached at Food 4 Less in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday (June 7) by four fans- three female and one male. They tried to ask him for pictures, but the singer told them he wasn’t feeling too well. However, they were persistent.

“Sources say when August left the store, the group followed him,” the site continues. “We’re [TMZ] told August grabbed a gun from his car, slid it down his waistband and showed the butt of the gun as the group approached.”

The cops were called to the scene, but Alsina was reportedly long gone by then. While they filed a brandishing firearm report, law enforcement said the case may not go anywhere, since it’s looking more like a “he said-she said” situation. A rep from Alsina nor the musician himself has commented on the allegations.

The “Drugs” singer recently opened up about his battle with liver disease on Instagram in a conversation with actress Jada Pinkett-Smith.

“My autoimmune system is fighting itself,” he revealed. “The reality is that I’m sick all the time. I don’t really like to talk about it because I’m not looking for anybody’s sympathy.”