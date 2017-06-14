With so much news of all the lacking commencement speakers this graduation season (we’re looking at you Betsy Devos and Mike Pence), it’s refreshing to catch wind of a much more anticipated orator. The speaker for the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television will reportedly be Ava DuVernay, director behind Queen Sugar, Selma, 13th and soon enough, A Wrinkle In Time.

“It is a great honor to have such remarkable artists and industry leaders on the stage with us at our commencement this year,” dean Teri Schwartz told Deadline. “All are being recognized at this year’s commencement ceremony for the outstanding contributions they have made in their respective fields. They are bold artists and leaders with remarkable vision and creative force to inspire and galvanize our graduates to use their work to not only to delight and entertain, but also enlighten, engage and inspire change for a better world.”

The ceremony, which will take place Friday (June 16) at the school’s Royce Hall from 2-4 p.m., will also honor writer-director Justin Lin with the Distinguished Alumni Award in Film/Television/Digital Media and actor Michael Stuhlbarg the Distinguished Alumni Award in Theater.

We’re sure Ms. DuVernay’s message will be one to save to our vision boards.