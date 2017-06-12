After a lengthy hiatus, AZ returns with his new video “Save Them” featuring Raekwon and Mobb Deep’s Prodigy.

With Minister Louis Farrahkan’s voice leading the charge for the socially conscious video, New York’s hip hop veterans attack the track with sheer precision. Directed by Quiet Money Films and SmokeStack Recording, AZ sets the tone right over the gritty instrumental. “This is real rhyming, a monumental n—a iconic/ East coast fly s–t, pay homage,” raps the lyricist.

READ: AZ Premieres ‘Save Them’ (Feat. Raekwon & Prodigy), Reflects on The Firm & Teases ‘Doe or Die 2′

Raekwon follows suit and dishes out steely bars of his own. “Yo the wave game Nemo/ Foul styling, young Al Pacino,” he flexes. Prodigy then uses his verse to slam opportunists looking for a hand at stardom. “I don’t condone bulls–t bars/ What the f–k is you talking about/ You just wanna be around stars,” he raps.

In April, AZ premiered the Buckwild-produced track with VIBE. During their conversation, he hinted at the possibility of releasing Doe or Die 2. “I got this Doe or Die 2 ready to come,” he said.

Check out the video above.

This story was originally published on Billboard.