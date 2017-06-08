The upcoming film Baby Driver is actually driven by music.

In it, a talented, young getaway driver played by Ansel Elgort relies on his personal soundtrack to make him the best at his job. In a behind-the-scenes look at the project premiering here exclusively with Billboard, the Baby Driver cast and filmmakers explain how significant a role music played in the project.

“The whole movie was actually written around the soundtrack,” says Elgort.

To emphasize that point, actor Jon Hamm adds that “the script came with a little thumb drive with the music attached.”

Writer and director Edgar Wright explains that Elgort’s character, Baby, cannot live without music and that the 35 songs in Baby Driver all started with him listening to “Bellbottoms” by Jon Spencer Blues Explosion. The track’s two minute building intro, he says, felt like a perfect fit for a bank heist and then a getaway when the rock and roll really kicks in.

Similarly, throughout the film, the soundtrack choreographed the action sequences in different ways, meaning the cast and crew had to approach filming with precision tied to the accompanying music.

Baby Driver also stars Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza Gonzalez and Jamie Foxx. Check out the full soundtrack tracklisting below.

Baby Driver soundtrack tracklisting:

1. Bellbottoms – Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

2. Harlem Shuffle – Bob & Earl

3. Egyptian Reggae – Jonathan Richman & The Modern Lovers

4. Smokey Joe’s La La – Googie Rene

5. Let’s Go Away For Awhile – The Beach Boys

6. B-A-B-Y – Carla Thomas

7. Kashmere – Kashmere Stage Band

8. Unsquare Dance – Dave Brubeck

9. Neat Neat Neat – The Damned

10. Easy (Single Version) – The Commodores

11. Debora – T. Rex

12. Debra – Beck

13. Bongolia – Incredible Bongo Band

14. Baby Let Me Take You (in My Arms) – The Detroit Emeralds

15. Early In The Morning – Alexis Korner

16. The Edge – David McCallum

17. Nowhere To Run – Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

18. Tequila – The Button Down Brass

19. When Something Is Wrong With My Baby – Sam & Dave

20. Every Little Bit Hurts – Brenda Holloway

21. Intermission – Blur

22. Hocus Pocus (Original Single Version) – Focus

23. Radar Love (1973 Single Edit) – Golden Earring

24. Never, Never Gone Give Ya Up – Barry White

25. Know How – Young MC

26. Brighton Rock – Queen

27. Easy – Sky Ferreira

28. Baby Driver – Simon & Garfunkel

29. Was He Slow (Credit Roll Version) – Kid Koala

30. Chase Me – Danger Mouse featuring Run The Jewels and Big Boi

