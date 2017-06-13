14 Bodies Found In Mass Grave Near Mexico Resort

Fourteen bodies were discovered in a mass grave in Baja California Sur near San Jose del Cabo last Friday (June 9). Local authorities are currently working to identify the 11 men and three women, using the bones they’ve left behind.

An increase in drug-related gang violence has reportedly caused the murder rate in Baja California Sur to surge drastically over the last few years. Following former president Felipe Calderon’s targeting of drug gangs in 2007, mass graves became common across Mexico in places such as Veracruz, Tamaulipas, Morelos and Guerrero. Since that time, the remains of more than 30,000 victims of drug related violence have been found.