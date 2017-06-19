Drake & The Weeknd Come Through For Baka’s “Live It Up” Video

If you are a true Drake stan than “Baka Not Nice” should be a very familiar name to you.

For the average Drizzy fan, his alias may barely trigger a reaction, but most recently, he dropped ad-libs on Drake’s More Life song “Gyalchester.” He also assisted the 6 god during his 2017 Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

READ: Drake’s OVO Collaboration With Clarks Is Here (But Probably Just Sold Out)

Stepping out on his own, the fellow OVO rep released “Live Up to My Name” recently which is a celebratory record about his infamous reputation in the 6. In the visuals, The Weeknd, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and NAV all pop up as the cameras follow the crew around the country and back up top to Canada.

READ: The Weeknd Announces Fall Tour Dates With Gucci Mane