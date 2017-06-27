Ever since the former first couple graciously ended their second term in the White House this past January, they’ve been vacationing around the world like it’s nobody’s business. But, this time Mr. and Mrs. Obama brought their daughters, Malia and Sasha, as the foursome traveled to Bali, Indonesia. They were caught on camera living their best life rafting along the Ayung River this past Monday (June 26).

For former President Barack Obama, the trip was probably a tad nostalgic. When he was six years old, his mother, Ann Dunham remarried an Indonesian man and moved herself, and a young Barack, to the Southeast Asian republic.

The Obamas were invited by the President of Indonesia, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for a leisure trip with the hopes of them visiting the presidential Bogor Palace in West Java. Barack Obama will also be a speaker at an Indonesian Diaspora Congress on the first of July.

In the case that you’re fearful of losing your routine doses of ‘life’ from #FamcationObamas, no need to fret. According to reports, Barack Obama is supposed to be traveling to the ancient city of Yogyakarta on the island of Java in the same country. Their mother, Dunham, did anthropological research in the past at the destination.

