For the past eight years—you know, not including president 45—we’ve ogled at the physical look of the First Family with open mouths, especially when they’ve had to doll up for galas, dinners and other black-tie events. If we take a moment to be honest with ourselves, though, we were primarily focusing our attention on the ladies: Michelle Obama and her daughters Sasha and Malia.

Their elegance was unmatched when it came to shutting down red carpets, donning gowns and accessories from prestigious designers like Versace and Givenchy to Jason Wu and Thom Browne. But what about President Obama? While his tuxedo probably was woven from the finest of threads, Mrs. Obama spilled a little bit of tea about her husband’s wardrobe and fashion hack.

“This is the unfair thing—you talk about Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers—no matter what we do, he puts on that same tux,” she said at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on Tuesday (June 6). “Now, people take pictures of the shoes I wear, the bracelets, the necklace—they didn’t comment that for eight years he wore the same tux, same shoes.”

She said he was proud of it, too, and would tease her about how long it took for him to get ready versus her routine. That’s called getting your money’s worth. And now that he’s added the word “former” to his title, Obama has the freedom to switch up his sartorial situation as frequently (or infrequently) as he wants to.