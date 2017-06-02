President Donald Trump’s “covfefe” typo has taken on a life of its own with one fan taking her appreciation for the business man to the next level.

READ The Internet Is Truly Baffled By Donald Trump’s Use Of The Word “Covfefe”

Known to the internet as Xiaxue, the beauty blogger and social media personality shared her “covfefe” tattoo on social media Wednesday (May 31).

The beauty blogger was met with criticism about her tattoo and conspiracies as to if it’s actually real. Xiaxue was also the subject of ridicule about her looks. “People getting so triggered over my #covfefe tattoo… even had people telling me to kill myself! Why do u care what I tattoo wtf?” she tweeted.

The public’s digestion of covfefe has been quick, comical and at times a little overwhelming. Since Trump’s mishap, many have wondered why it’s gotten more coverage that his trips to the Middle East and just recently, his decision to pull out of Paris climate agreement. “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris,” the president said on Thursday (June 1). “It would once have been unthinkable that an international agreement could prevent the United States from conducting its own domestic affairs.”

The U.S. joins Syria and Nicaragua as the countries who decided not to support efforts to combat climate change.

READ Trevor Noah Traces Down The Origins Of Trump’s “Covfefe” Typo