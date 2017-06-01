Bebe Rexha and Lil Wayne spread their joy with the world in a cheerful new video for their new single, “The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody).”

The Brooklyn-born singer’s new hit samples Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” continues the mantra of the upbeat jam. Rexha falls in line with dancers of different ethnicities throughout the video, and Tunechi serves up a verse followed by a little auto-tuned vocalizing.

Hit play above, and get your groove on.