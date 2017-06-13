BET is set to orchestrate the turn-up for the upcoming BET Awards later this month. The latest performers slated to take the stage include DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Big Sean, New Edition, Post Malone, Jessie Reyez and Roman Gianarthur.

The star-studded lineup comes after previously announced performers Bruno Mars, Future, Migos, Trey Songz and Tamar Braxton. Chance the Rapper will also be honored with the Humanitarian Award while New Edition — whose blockbuster biopic The New Edition Story became a ratings magnet for the network in January — will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones will host the ceremony, now going into its 17th year. The BET Awards will air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. ET on June 25, wrapping up the annual BET Experience taking place from June 22-25.

This story was originally published on Billboard.