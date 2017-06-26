BET Awards 2017 Winners: See Who Took Home A Trophy
The 16th annual BET Awards show went underway on Sunday night at the Microsoft Center in the sunny city of Los Angeles, California (June 25). From fresh new artists to the nostalgic and reunited groups, entertainers graced the stage, while a select few walked away with the coveted star-shaped trophy. We’ve rounded up all the stars who rose to the top during this year’s award show. See below to see if your favorites pushed through.
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
WINNER: Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Centric Award
Fantasia – “Sleeping With the One I Love”
Kehlani – “Distraction”
Mary J. Blige – “Thick of It”
WINNER: Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Syd – “All About Me”
Yuna – “Crush” Feat. Usher
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
CeCe Winans – “Never Have to Be Alone”
Fantasia Feat. Tye Tribbett –”I Made It”
Kirk Franklin Feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Mann – “My World Needs You”
WINNER: Lecrae – “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”
Tamela Mann – “God Provides”
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
WINNER: Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
YoungStars Award
Ace Hunter
Caleb Mclaughlin
Jaden Smith
Marsai Martin
WINNER: Yara Shahidi
Humanitarian Award
WINNER: Chance the Rapper
Lifetime Achievement Award
WINNER: New Edition
Sportsman of the Year Award
Cam Newton
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Russell Westbrook
WINNER: Stephen Curry
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Gabby Douglas
WINNER: Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
WINNER: Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown Feat. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled Feat. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
WINNER: Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance The Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”
Drake – “Fake Love”
Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
WINNER: Remy Ma
Young M.A
Video of the Year
WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”
Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom – Kehlani “Crzy”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes Feat. Desiigner”
WINNER: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé “Sorry”
Album of the Year
24k Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper
WINNER: Lemonade – Beyoncé
Best Actress
Gabrielle Union
Issa Rae
Janelle Monáe
WINNER: Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Best Actor
Bryshere Y. Gray
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
WINNER: Mahershala Ali
Omari Hardwick
Best Movie
Fences
Get Out
WINNER: Hidden Figures
Moonlight
The Birth of a Nation
Best International Act: Europe
Booba (France)
Mhd (France)
Craig David (UK)
Emeli Sandé (UK)
Giggs (UK)
Skkepta (UK)
WINNER: Stormzy (UK)
Wiley (UK)
Best International Act: Africa
Aka (South Africa)
Babes Wodumo (South Africa)
Davido (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Tekno (Nigeria)
WINNER: WizKid (Nigeria)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)