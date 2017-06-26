The 16th annual BET Awards show went underway on Sunday night at the Microsoft Center in the sunny city of Los Angeles, California (June 25). From fresh new artists to the nostalgic and reunited groups, entertainers graced the stage, while a select few walked away with the coveted star-shaped trophy. We’ve rounded up all the stars who rose to the top during this year’s award show. See below to see if your favorites pushed through.

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil WayneA Tribe Called QuestFat Joe & Remy MaRae Sremmurd

Centric Award

Fantasia – “Sleeping With the One I Love”

Kehlani – “Distraction”

Mary J. Blige – “Thick of It”

WINNER: Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Syd – “All About Me”

Yuna – “Crush” Feat. Usher

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

CeCe Winans – “Never Have to Be Alone”

Fantasia Feat. Tye Tribbett –”I Made It”

Kirk Franklin Feat. Sarah Reeves, Tasha Cobbs & Tamela Mann – “My World Needs You”

WINNER: Lecrae – “Can’t Stop Me Now (Destination)”

Tamela Mann – “God Provides”

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

YoungStars Award

Ace Hunter

Caleb Mclaughlin

Jaden Smith

Marsai Martin

WINNER: Yara Shahidi

Humanitarian Award

WINNER: Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award

WINNER: New Edition

Sportsman of the Year Award

Cam Newton

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Russell Westbrook

WINNER: Stephen Curry

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Gabby Douglas

WINNER: Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

WINNER: Chance The Rapper Feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown Feat. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled Feat. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

WINNER: Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance The Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”

Drake – “Fake Love”

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Feat. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

The Weeknd Feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

WINNER: Remy Ma

Young M.A

Video of the Year

WINNER: Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “24k Magic”

Migos Feat. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani “Crzy”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes Feat. Desiigner”

WINNER: Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé “Sorry”

Album of the Year

24k Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

WINNER: Lemonade – Beyoncé

Best Actress

Gabrielle Union

Issa Rae

Janelle Monáe

WINNER: Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Best Actor

Bryshere Y. Gray

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

WINNER: Mahershala Ali

Omari Hardwick

Best Movie

Fences

Get Out

WINNER: Hidden Figures

Moonlight

The Birth of a Nation

Best International Act: Europe

Booba (France)

Mhd (France)

Craig David (UK)

Emeli Sandé (UK)

Giggs (UK)

Skkepta (UK)

WINNER: Stormzy (UK)

Wiley (UK)

Best International Act: Africa

Aka (South Africa)

Babes Wodumo (South Africa)

Davido (Nigeria)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Tekno (Nigeria)

WINNER: WizKid (Nigeria)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)