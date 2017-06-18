According to CNN, Beyonce and Jay Z increased their family by two earlier this week in Los Angeles, Calif., creating an unforgettable memory this Father’s Day.

TMZ reports that Queen Bey gave birth to a boy and girl on Monday (June 12), but still remains in the hospital due to a “minor issue.” Although the concern is unknown, the site states Beyonce and her newborns are in good health.

READ: Beyonce Pays Homage To The Motherland With African-Themed Baby Shower

At the top of February, the Lemonade artist shared a pregnant photo of herself surrounded by flowers, and sent the masses into a wave of love and excitement with her announcement. “We have been blessed two times over,” the Houstonian wrote. “We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for the well wishes – The Carters.”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

READ: Jay Z Combats “Exploitative” Bail Bond Industry By Bailing Out Men For Father’s Day

Earlier this week, former President Barack Obama hinted that the Carters were expecting twin girls during his speech for Jay’s Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Speculation increased when the man of the hour failed to show up at the event, leading many to believe he was by his wife’s side during her delivery.

Twitter users also congratulated the billionaire couple — including Bey’s father Mathew Knowles – while they patiently wait for photos of the twins to surface on the Net.

BEYONCÉ YOU HAVE TO SHARE PICTURES OF THE TWINS! WE DESERVE IT BEYONCÉ, WE DESERVE IT. pic.twitter.com/chCRTPnnUT — danilo (@beydame) June 18, 2017

Happy Father’s Day Jay Z! The rapper and Beyoncé welcome twins — ♔вяyαη™ (@Riskobe) June 18, 2017

me waiting for @beyonce to post a photo of the twins pic.twitter.com/DmXC3MtK4j — Allie Bice (@alliebice) June 18, 2017

Beyoncé, show us pics of your twins😭 pic.twitter.com/2V9XnVEan8 — Britney (@_leannek) June 18, 2017

Congratulations to Beyoncè and Jay Z on the birth of their twins. I wish your beautiful family a lifetime of happiness. Xo💗💗💙 — Áine Waters (@msainewaters) June 18, 2017

DJ Khaled: “when will the twins be ready?”

Beyoncé: “they’ll be born in-“

DJ Khaled: “no, for the studio.” — Ridiculousness Fans (@WeLoveRobDyrdek) June 18, 2017

When Beyoncé’s twins realise who they came out of: pic.twitter.com/rQfTyJhYIF — 🌻🍁 (@lifeof__) June 18, 2017

Given all of the speculation and hints, do you think the twins have arrived? Sound off below.