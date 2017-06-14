Mashups have been burning up the Internet lately. Whether it’s the magical combination of Mariah Carey and Bruno Mars, or the fusion of older and newer R&B stylings from Destiny’s Child and Kehlani, many of the best undiscovered producers have been putting their talents out there for the world to listen to.

Amorphous, a budding 19-year-old producer, unleashed his recent Bandcamp-exclusive mashup album ‘Bey-Z.’ The album combines songs from music’s most powerful couple, Beyonce and Jay Z.

Whether it’s Queen Bey singing her heart out with a Jay Z beat in the background, or Jigga spitting some verses with Mrs. Carter’s song accompanying him, the end result is pure heat.

“I was playing one of Jay’s tracks in the car, and I started to sing ‘Formation’ over the beat,” the young producer said. “I immediately rushed home as I knew that I had something interesting on my hands and got to working. I completed it in several minutes, adding some small production elements of my own…I [tried] to find songs that worked together lyrically in some aspects but truly complimented each other.”

See how many songs and beats you can figure out by listening and downloading the album above. Best part? It’s free.99!