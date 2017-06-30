Details continue to surface on the birth of Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins, this time the news involves the babies’ names.

According to TMZ, the power couple’s bundles of joy are named Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. Earlier this month, the site announced that Queen Bey gave birth to a girl and a boy, making their 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter a big sister.

TMZ discovered the names of the twins after the Carters’ company reportedly trademarked Rumi and Sir for “fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers,” and more newborn items.

The news follows the release of JAY-Z’s thirteenth studio album, 4:44, which highlights personal moments within his immediate family and creating a financial legacy that’ll protect his children.