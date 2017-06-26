Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins Are Finally Home

After a minor health scare, Beyonce and JAY-Z’s twins are finally home.

Sources close to E! News claim the family has left the hospital and are now resting at a rented mansion in Malibu. TMZ first reported the twins stayed in the hospital a week after their alleged birth on June 12. The family is said to be “doing great.” The property, which home to the late producer and directer Aaron Spelling, features a rose garden, tennis court, pool house and viewing deck and ten bedrooms. It’s also been used in TV shows like True Blood with its neighboring spaces used by Halle Berry.

The family’s summer home was discovered on Sunday (June 25) when photographers spotted Tina Knowles entering the property.

The Carters haven’t announced the arrival of the twins themselves, but sources think the twins are a boy and a girl. Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, extended his blessing for his new grandchildren on June 18, but was met with a few side-eyes.

