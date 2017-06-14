Rumors are swirling that Beyoncé is in labor, about to give birth to twins. Announcing her pregnancy in February via an Internet-breaking Instagram photo, the global phenomenon has since kept a low-profile, only appearing for a show-stopping performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Of course, the Beyhive was quick to react to news of Queen Bey potentially being in labor (as of press time, reps have not confirmed reports to Billboard) and the chill was nowhere to be found. Get your crying emojis ready with the most hilarious tweets below.

*Beyoncé gives birth* Nurse: here are your children, Beyoncé! The twins: pic.twitter.com/m6eRxZzXu1 — geibrol (@punsandcats) June 14, 2017

New footage of Beyoncé giving birth to the twins. It will be a Tidal Exclusive

pic.twitter.com/LpFzNd004a — $ (@ICAMETOSLAYBISH) June 6, 2017

it’s the time beyoncé gave birth to the twins https://t.co/YBvUOiJsOW — cartier (@cartierburgundy) June 6, 2017

Where is Beyoncé? She’s been too quiet. Are the twins born? Are they okay? Did she find Becky with the good hair? We need answers NOW pic.twitter.com/Bu0t6TuvRF — Parí (@princexparis) June 12, 2017

Beyoncé is in labor which means I’m in labor too sorry I can’t study today I gotta lay in bed all day pic.twitter.com/aPvqTzHX8A — Luke (@LucaIdek) June 13, 2017

Folk are reporting that Queen Mother, Queen Beyonce is in labor. I’m not ready for White Lotus and Purple Reign. The Beyhive has grown pic.twitter.com/7KeCrE8G72 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017

Me dancing for Beyoncé while she out on maternity leave. pic.twitter.com/tZM2bn5377 — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) June 14, 2017

