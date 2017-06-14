LOL: The Internet Reacts To Rumors That Beyonce Is In Labor

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Rumors are swirling that Beyoncé is in labor, about to give birth to twins. Announcing her pregnancy in February via an Internet-breaking Instagram photo, the global phenomenon has since kept a low-profile, only appearing for a show-stopping performance at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Of course, the Beyhive was quick to react to news of Queen Bey potentially being in labor (as of press time, reps have not confirmed reports to Billboard) and the chill was nowhere to be found. Get your crying emojis ready with the most hilarious tweets below.

