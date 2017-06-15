Students at four American colleges—Howard University, Spelman College, Parsons School Of Design and Berklee College of Music—clamored to get in formation when Beyonce announced that she’d be giving out scholarships to one student from each school. The Formation Scholarship was created in honor of the one-year anniversary of Lemonade, and sought to specifically aid “young women who are unafraid to think outside the box, and are bold, creative, conscious and confident” during the 2017-2018 school year.

Today (June 15), two months later and after sifting through a likely exhausting amount of applications, Bey (and committees from the colleges and universities) decided on these four ladies: Maya Rogers from Howard, Bria Paige from Spelman, Sadiya Ramos from Berklee and Avery Youngblood from Parsons.

Applicants, all of whom had to maintain a 3.5 GPA and above, had to submit a short essay on how the heavily-lauded visual album inspired their educational goals. Hand claps all around!