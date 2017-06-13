Big Boi And Troze Ready The Dancefloors On New Track, “Chocolate”
Big Boi’s next solo endeavor, Boomiverse, has something for every musical taste. After the rap legend took it to the mud with Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C on “In The South,” he flows with L.A.’s Troze for a house number filled with his funky quotables.
READ: Big Boi, Gucci Mane And Pimp C Ball Link Up On “In The South”
With a few drinks in his system, 1/2 of Outkast breaks loose with a series of raps tailor-made for pool parties and clubs —where fist pumping and MDMA go hand and hand.
READ: Big Boi Means Business In “Kill Jill,” Feat. Jeezy And Killer Mike
Boomiverse is slated to be released on Friday (June 16).
‘I got another 12 songs ready, soon as they show appreciation. #BOOMIVERSE is sack 1 and I also got sack 2…’ more music coming soon? @BigBoi
— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) June 12, 2017