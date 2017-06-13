Big Boi’s next solo endeavor, Boomiverse, has something for every musical taste. After the rap legend took it to the mud with Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C on “In The South,” he flows with L.A.’s Troze for a house number filled with his funky quotables.

With a few drinks in his system, 1/2 of Outkast breaks loose with a series of raps tailor-made for pool parties and clubs —where fist pumping and MDMA go hand and hand.

Boomiverse is slated to be released on Friday (June 16).