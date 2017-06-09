Box Chevy Music: Big Boi, Gucci Mane And Pimp C Ball “In The South”

Hip-Hop in the South has been knocking pictures off the wall for decades. It’s 2017 now, and the culture below the Mason Dixon line continues to run tracks like Jesse Owens. Yesterday (June 8), Big Boi added to the Bible Belt’s catalog by releasing the Gucci Mane and the late Pimp C-assisted, “In The South.”

Over deep-fried, bass-thumping sounds and electric guitar riffs, Daddy Fat Sacks and Guwop offer some southern hospitality and help outsiders understand the lavish lifestyle that country boys indulge in.

“Even though the radio refused to give us airplay/Bump this shit in your Cadillac, your Cutlass or box Che-vy, hea-vy/Timothy McVeigh, knock it down like OKC, boy/And ain’t no nigga on ya playlist fucking with a A-list nigga like B-I-G B-O-I, why?/Effortlessly fly, I/Tend to overthink when I ink these bars but y’all niggas don’t even try,” raps 1/2 of Outkast.

The song comes from Big Boi’s upcoming solo album, Boomiverse.