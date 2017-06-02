As one of hip-hop’s most underrated artists, Big Boi is taking his well-deserved place on the genre’s throne.

With his 3rd studio album Boomiverse dropping on June 16 via Epic Records, the Outkast & Bigrams member delivers the official visual for his Jeezy & Killer Mike-assisted track, “Kill Jill.”

READ: Big Boi Wants Lee Daniels To Produce Outkast Biopic

In the royalty themed visual, the Atlanta native pays homage to Quentin Tarantino’s box office hit film, Kill Bill by infusing geisha’s, samurai swords, a lion and Asian gangstas, all with a hip-hop twist.

Boomiverse will be his first project since his 2012 album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors and will feature more of hip-hop’s finest like Pimp C, Gucci Mane and more.

WATCH: Big Boi Is Cooler Than Cool For The Summer In “Mic Jack” Video