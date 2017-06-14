While Golden State Warriors fans are still buzzing off the high of an NBA Finals victory (and MVP Kevin Durant), so are the people who made a financial come up from betting in their favor. Between the Cavaliers and Warriors, it was a tough call picking a shoe-in team, but it looks as is if Big Boi guessed right this time around.

Outside of L.A.’s Bootsy Bellows on Tuesday (June 13), the ATLien couldn’t contain his excitement about plumping up his pockets by $100K. “I just won a lot of money with them boys,” he said, deflecting from TMZ’s original question about the team visiting the White House.

All the while, he proudly sported a Golden State Warriors hat paired with his hefty gold chain. This win comes in the midst of rolling out the red carpet of singles for his forthcoming album, Boomiverse. Stunt away, Big Boi.