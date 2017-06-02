LGBTQ Pride month is here and flawless leaders like B.Scott and Big Freedia are showing their support in a major way.

READ Tank Showered With Love Amid Criticized Performance At D.C. Black Pride Event

The entertainers have teamed up with MeUndies for their first-ever PRIDE campaign. Hailed as the one of the most fresh and stylish underwear brands, MeUndies launched the campaign paired with the “Celebrate” print. With colors representing the LGBTQ flag, it was easy for Freedia to pose in her undies for the first time.

CREDIT: MeUndies

“It was a first for me being filmed in my underwear, but that’s what I’m about,” the Queen of Bounce said. “I’m about making bold moves in my career and in my life. I shake my a** all the time so an underwear shoot isn’t going to hurt.”

Released last week, the campaign will give back to LGBT health and advocacy. For every pair sold, $1 will be donated to the LA LGBT Center. Other notable figures in the pride campaign are Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, actress/singer Hayley Kiyoko and YouTube stars like Stevie Boebi and Ally Hills.

“Continue to be yourself, continue to grow, continue to change, continue to make change,” she said. “Continue to shoot for the stars because the sky is the limit.”

Check out more from MeUndies and their PRIDE campaign here.

READ LA Pride Will Swap Their Celebratory Parade For A Resistance Protest