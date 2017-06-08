Freddie Gibbs’ hilarious uncle, whom appeared in a majority of his music projects and social media posts throughout the years, reportedly passed away in Mar. 2017 from unknown causes. In honor of his late uncle, Gibbs remembered him on Instagram and dedicated his latest project, You Only Live Twice to him.

Since Big Time’s death, Freddie has shared numerous social media posts in celebration of his memory, including videos and images of the two together. His latest post, which he shared on Instagram on June 8, showed the two celebrating Big Time’s birthday with cake and a bottle of Hennessy. “The summer ain’t gon be the same without U Unc. I love U and I miss u like crazy,” he captioned the image.

Back in Mar. 2017, Gibbs also shared a lengthy message in memory of his “far from perfect” uncle, dedicating his album to him as well. “U were my uncle, my big brother and my father when I needed u to be,” he wrote. “It’s U that I get my confidence from. My n***a u were far from perfect, and u never kept no money, lol. But u always walked around like u had a million dollars in your pocket, lol.”

Big Time Watts was mostly recognized by Gibbs’ fans as the alcoholic, yet funny voice who was featured on a number of tracks. Gibbs also posted videos on Vine, featuring Big Time cracking jokes and discussing various topics. Fans have also shown support for Gibbs and his family during the difficult time on Twitter, paying tribute to some of Watts’ funniest moments and sending their well wishes.

It is still unclear what circumstances led to Big Time Watts’ death. Check out posts from Freddie Gibbs and fans below.

#TBT the summer ain't gon be the same without U Unc. I love U and I miss u like crazy. #BTW #RIP A post shared by Kane (@freddiegibbs) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Freddie Gibbs' crackhead uncle died and I genuinely feel sad. He was bare funny lol — RA[H]-KIM (@RakimIlla) March 31, 2017

Sending prayers 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 to @FreddieGibbs as he lost his uncle and American Hero. #Big #Time #Watts #BTW also congrats on the #3 album ! — Luke Moe (@RealLukeMoe) March 31, 2017

@FreddieGibbs your uncle had me rollin on my worst days, rest easy #bigtimewatts — Jefe (@k_a_hunt) March 31, 2017