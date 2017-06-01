Following a string of commemorative celebrations of Biggie Smalls’ life and legacy 20 years after his death, the Brooklyn native will be memorialized one more time.

According to the Associated Press, the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards will honor the “One More Chance” rapper with their Founders Award on June 22. Multi-award winning producers/songwriters Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis will also receive a milestone accolade, the Voice of Music Award.

ASCAP President Paul Williams issued a statement on the influential rapper’s selection. “Biggie was a legend in his own time and his legacy lives on through his music,” Williams said. “Like all songwriters, he was a master storyteller, but it was the realism in his rhymes that capture so many.”

In addition to Biggie’s honor, his friend and fellow artist Jay Z will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In February, Mr. Carter took to his rarely used Twitter account to express his gratitude.