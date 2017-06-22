Regardless of the mistrial that became of Bill Cosby’s high profile sexual assault case, any form of support for the actor still brings forth much criticism. The wall of Ben’s Chilli Bowl in Washington, D.C. is proof of that.

On Wednesday (June 21), the famed restaurant unveiled a newly-decorated mural that covered the previous one of the comedian. The 2012 mural featured the likes of Cosby, accompanied by former President Barack Obama, local guitarist, Chuck Brown, and radio personality Donnie Simpson. But once the pudding-loving television phenom was accused of raping dozens of women, spectators were fed up. In 2015, the Washington Post reported that the person in charge of the Instagram account, “Smear Leader” covered the TV dad’s face with a portrait of Kim Jong Un.

The stars that now cover the 79-year-old actor range from Dave Chappelle to Wale to Taraji P. Henson.

Henson shared her pride of being included on such a legendary wall via social media, while Dave Chappelle attended the reveal and admitted being included on the wall was “one of the greatest honors” he has ever received.

.@DaveChapelle says being on the Ben’s Chili Bowl wall is “one of the greatest honors” he’s ever received. This #DC crowd is psyched. pic.twitter.com/7lZoQHyMox — Mikaela Lefrak (@mikafrak) June 21, 2017

The new faces of Ben’s Chilli Bowl were selected by an online voting process, hailing in more than 30,000 votes from different regions of the world. The Washington City Paper predicts that the new mural will live on the side wall of Ben’s Chilli Bowl for at least the 5-year duration that the previous mural did.

