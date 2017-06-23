A juror assigned to the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial says that the way the comedian’s accuser, Andrea Constand, dressed to go visit the comedian on several occasions may have resulted in the alleged assault.

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, an unnamed juror said that Constand was “well-coached,” but he implies that her actions and clothing made for a sticky situation.

“Let’s face it: She went up to his house with a bare midriff and incense and bath salts. What the heck?” he reportedly said. The juror wouldn’t say how he voted, however, he noted his belief that Cosby was “extremely honest” in the 2005 deposition and since.

After over 50 hours of deliberation, the jury in the Cosby case declared a mistrial. The votes were split, and there was reportedly no bias based on the jurors’ gender, race or age. Constand is one of several women who accused Cosby of sexual assault, and a re-trial could reportedly happen within 120 days.

The juror says that there’s nearly no point in having a re-trial, because the evidence is too old.

“They should’ve left it closed,” he said. “There wasn’t enough evidence to move the case forward…No stained garment, no smoking gun, nothing…It would be a waste of Montgomery [County] money with the money it cost.”