At 11 a.m. Thursday morning (June 15), the jury for the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial informed Judge Steven T. O’Neill they were deadlocked after four days of deliberations.

“We can not come to a unanimous consensus on any of these counts,” a statement to the judge from the jurors read. However, Judge O’Neill isn’t taking the impasse as an acceptable answer.

“Each of you has a duty to consult with one another and to deliberate with a view to reaching an agreement,” he said and ordered the jurors to continue their deliberations until a decision is reached.

After the announcement of the deadlock, Cosby’s defense team moved for a mistrial, but they were denied.

The former actor and comedian is currently on trial for the alleged sexual assault of Andrea Constand in 2004 at his Pennsylvania home. According to CNN, the jury is made up of four white women, one black woman, six white men and one black man. Jurors must decide if the 79-year-old comedian is guilty of three charges of aggravated sexual assault. If so, Cosby faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.