After more than 52 hours of deliberations, the jury in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial remains deadlocked and the judge has declared a mistrial.

The jury in Cosby’s sexual assault trial began deliberations Monday evening over three counts of aggravated indecent assault classified as different aspects of the same crime: administering an intoxicant, assaulting an unconscious individual, and failing to receive consent.

Deliberations continued Tuesday after the jury asked several questions about the 2005-2006 depositions about the pills Cosby gave to Constand, the conflicting details of which have led many in the courtroom to believe Cosby was guilty. Cosby, according to the portions of the testimony that members of the jury wanted to review, included how he gave Constand “3 friends” to “help you relax” and that her having an “orgasm” may also help Constand “relax.”

Death and Taxes contributor Maria Bustillos is present at the courthouse and will have details shortly. Catch up on her coverage here.

This article was originally published on Death & Taxes.