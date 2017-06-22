Following a jury’s decision that allowed Bill Cosby to walk free of sexual assault claims made by Andrea Constand, the 79-year-old aims to further talks on the subject.

According to Variety, Cosby’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, revealed to “Good Day Alabama” that the Philadelphia native will speak at town halls across the country on sexual assault prevention, “sometime in July… to talk to young people because this is bigger than Bull Cosby.” The seminars will aim to educate young people on how to spot warning signs, TMZ adds.

“This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes of today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying, when they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing,” Wyatt said. “And it also affects married men.”

Constand stated that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby at his home in Pennsylvania in 2004. The case went into deliberations earlier this month but ended in a “true deadlock” when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision, NBC reports, resulting in a mistrial.