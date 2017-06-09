Bill Cosby May Take The Stand At Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby, currently on trial in Pennsylvania for his alleged 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, is considering taking the stand, Deadline’s Dominic Patten reported Thursday night. Cosby spokesperson Andrew Wyatt incidentally backed the report during a court recess Friday afternoon, when he suggested that the star would consider testifying. “We’re weighing every option,” Wyatt said.

According to Patten’s Thursday night dispatch, Wyatt suggested that Cosby was in a “good mood” about the developments of the trial. Friday morning, the jury heard parts of the 2005-2006 depositions that were part of a civil lawsuit brought against him by Constand — portions of which must have led the defense to believe that putting Cosby on the stand would help win more favor with the jury.

Portions of the deposition were unsealed in 2015 by Judge Eduardo C. Robreno, who, in response to a request from the Associated Press, agreed that the document was in the public interest. Robreno explained that the reason for unsealing the material was because Cosby has maintained an image as a “public moralist,” and has largely benefitted from the public’s trust as a result.

