Bill Maher’s Ex-Girlfriend Insinuates That He Used The N-Word Frequently During Their Relationship

Coco Johnsen, the black ex-girlfriend of comedian and late-night host Bill Maher, spoke to TMZ about the recent controversy regarding his use of the N-word on his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

According to Johnsen, who dated Maher for a year-and-a-half, this wouldn’t be the first time she’s heard Maher use the word.

“I’ve heard the word many times,” Johnsen said to the cameras, insinuating that Maher said it a few times around her. “I don’t think he’s racist. But he probably did it for shock value.”

“I just think that anyone who uses the n-word is insensitive,” she continued. She also noted that someone as smart as Maher shouldn’t use such an ignorant word.

“Just use another word the next time. I’m sure that he’s learned his lesson. Maybe a little sensitivity training at the NAACP could be of some use.”