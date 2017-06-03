Bill Maher Calls Himself A “House N****R” And Twitter Was Like “No Sir”

CREDIT: Getty Images

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has merited the ire of social media for using a racial slur Friday night (June 2) during an interview on his show Real Time With Bill Maher. And while the 61-year-old alleges he was joking, many online didn’t find his comments LOL worthy, resulting in an overwhelming “It’s a no for me, dawg” from the general population.

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse stopped by Real Time With Bill Maher to promote his new book The Vanishing American Adult. The senator began to discuss teenagers and how they mature when it  was Maher who pointed out that grown ups in California still get dressed up for Halloween. Sasse said in Nebraska such behavior is frowned upon.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher replied.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sen. Sasse suggested.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r,” Maher said.

Some in the audience laughed, while others maintained an awkward silence.

It didn’t take long for social media to react to Maher’s joke with many referring to the comments as insensitive and another example of the host crossing the line.

Twitter quickly went digging in the crates to find an interview comic Wayne Brady did  four years ago with then “Huffington Post Live” Host Marc Lamont Hill in which Brady had more than a few harsh words for the liberal comic.

Well, What are your thoughts? Are people overreacting, or has Bill Maher gotten too comfortable? Sound off in the comments below.

