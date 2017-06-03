Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher has merited the ire of social media for using a racial slur Friday night (June 2) during an interview on his show Real Time With Bill Maher. And while the 61-year-old alleges he was joking, many online didn’t find his comments LOL worthy, resulting in an overwhelming “It’s a no for me, dawg” from the general population.

Republican Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse stopped by Real Time With Bill Maher to promote his new book The Vanishing American Adult. The senator began to discuss teenagers and how they mature when it was Maher who pointed out that grown ups in California still get dressed up for Halloween. Sasse said in Nebraska such behavior is frowned upon.

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more,” Maher replied.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us,” Sen. Sasse suggested.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house n****r,” Maher said.

Some in the audience laughed, while others maintained an awkward silence.

It didn’t take long for social media to react to Maher’s joke with many referring to the comments as insensitive and another example of the host crossing the line.

The one black person in the studio audience after Bill Maher said the N-Word on his show pic.twitter.com/W6zWjKAXTj — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher been trash for the LONGEST — wikipedia brown (@eveewing) June 3, 2017

Bill Maher is the real life example that being leftist doesn’t exclude you from being racist. — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) June 3, 2017

White liberals get comfortable and think they can make “jokes” about racism. Nah ya ass racist. Move along. — PantheR (@____PantheR) June 3, 2017

Twitter quickly went digging in the crates to find an interview comic Wayne Brady did four years ago with then “Huffington Post Live” Host Marc Lamont Hill in which Brady had more than a few harsh words for the liberal comic.

Damn. 4 years ago Wayne Brady went in HARD on Bill Maher. pic.twitter.com/PyF3ibaZ4v — Allegorically Adan (@manicsocratic) June 3, 2017

Well, What are your thoughts? Are people overreacting, or has Bill Maher gotten too comfortable? Sound off in the comments below.