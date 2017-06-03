Bill Maher is so sorry for referring to himself as a “field n*gger” during his show on Friday (June 2), that he tossed and turned about it all night long. The Politically Incorrect host issued an apology a day after social media dragged him for his latest act of deliberate foolery.

READ: Bill Maher Calls Himself A “House N****R” And Twitter Was Like “No Sir”

Maher uttered the n-word while interviewing Sen. Ben Sasee, and while the crowd happily laughed along, social media was much less accepting. After trending on both Twitter and Facebook, Maher appears to have taken a moment to reflect on the error of his ways.

“Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I’m up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn’t have said on my live show,” Maher said in the obligatory “oops” statement. “Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment.”

It’s a real shame that Maher can’t even depend on his brain to stop him from spewing racial slurs, and islomomphobic comments. He’s clearly living the hard life.

As for HBO, the cable network had no problem retweeting posts about Friday’s show, but they happened to skip (or miss?) the n-word moment. Nonetheless, HBO released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter calling Maher’s comments “completely inexcusable and tasteless.”

The network added, “We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”

READ: Bill Maher Compares One Direction Singer To Boston Marathon Bomber