Rick Ross, Marshmello & More Join Hot 100 Music Festival Lineup

Rick Ross and Marshmello are the latest performers announced to join Billboard’s 2017 Hot 100 Music Festival, which will be held Aug. 19-20 at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater outside New York City.

They join special guest Demi Lovato, who was announced earlier this week, as well as Major Lazer, Big Sean, Zedd, Camila Cabello, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane and more. Buzzworthy artists Bea Miller, Cash Cash, Ugly God and Playboi Carti are also new additions to the lineup.

This year the Hot 100 Music Festival will also feature an Emerging Artist Stage featuring performances by 14 of the top up-and-coming artists from the Tri-state area with French Horn Rebellion, Yoke Lore, Surf Rock Is Dead and other among them.

The Billboard Hot 100 Festival is produced by Billboard in partnership with Live Nation. Tickets are on sale now, check out the full lineup here and stay tuned for more artist announcements to come.