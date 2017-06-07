Shoot Your Shot: Birdman Wants To Executive Produce 50 Cent’s “Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Pt. 2″

Birdman seems to be attempting to collect his coins by any means necessary. On Tuesday (June 6), the Cash Money Records co-founder took to Instagram to propose an album deal with 50 Cent. The rapper wants to executive produce Curtis Jackson’s next project, which he assumes would be a sequel to his U.S. multi-platinum selling, Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.

Told @50cent I wanna executive produce his next album 🔥it’s guaranteed platinum plus #getrixhordietryin .P2 let’s getit💰 A post shared by Birdman5star (@birdman5star) on Jun 6, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The two rapper-turned-entrepreneurs’ sonic paths have never crossed, so it’s not the ideal collaboration a hip-hop stan would wish for.

Most recently, a Southern Florida real estate outlet reported that Birdman put his $20 million mansion on the market. The 20,000 square-foot estate includes seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a movie theater, two wine cellars, and a dock suitable for a 100-foot yacht.

Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was 50’s best selling album, with its rare worldwide diamond status, premiering at number one on Billboard’s 200 chart, and selling 872,000 in its first week. With no talk from 50 of releasing a follow-up album – or any album for that matter – one can’t help their mind from wondering if the Cash Money executive is trying to recoup from the royalties he owes his label affiliates, Drake and Lil Wayne.

Either way, Mr. Jackson seems content with the mark he’s left on the culture and is setting off to plant new records elsewhere. Sorry, Birdman.

