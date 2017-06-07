Blac Youngsta And Lil Yachty Look After Retired “Hip-Hoppers” (Video)

The rapper born Samuel Benson releases new visuals to his Lil Yachty-assisted single, “Hip Hopper” today (June 7). In classic Blac Youngsta fashion, the hilarious video finds Blac and Lil Boat at a retirement home for rappers.

Washed MCs are shown pop-locking, some are in wheelchairs, while holding onto to dear life while laying on hospital beds.

“You ain’t bout that action, you ain’t no gangsta/You ain’t never been in the field, field, fields/Ni**a you a rat, if the laws come and get you right now/Ni**a you’ll squeal, squeal, squeal (Pop!)/You ain’t lost shit, you ain’t got it out the dirt, lil ni**a/You don’t know how I feel, feel, feel (Pop!), raps Blac with enthusiasm.

In addition to Blac’s upcoming mixtape, he’s also embarking on his 15-city ‘I’m Innocent’ tour starting June 21 in New Orleans.

Blac Youngsta is having a very eventful 2017. Along with growing into a household name as a rapper, and a viral IG comedian, the Memphis MC found himself on the wrong side of the law recently. Back in May, the 27-year-old surrendered to police for his alleged connection to Young Dolph’s SUV getting riddled with at lease 100 bullets during a CIAA event in Charlotte.

However, life isn’t slowing CMG’s rising star down at all. After posting bail, Youngsta hit the studio and now he’s set to release his forthcoming project dubbed, I’m Innocent, which hits the ‘Net on June 9.