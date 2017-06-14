Blind Man Reportedly Kills Infant Son With Guiding Stick

A Baltimore man turned himself in to police after he reportedly beat his 5-month-old son to death with his guiding stick.

According to WBAL-TV, 31-year-old Perry Nelson-Johnson initally told police his infant son Emmanuel rolled off of the bed and hit his head. The baby appeared to be fine before they called an ambulance, and shortly after, he fell unconscious and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

However, investigators discovered that the injuries the infant sustained were not new injuries, but ones that had been sustained from trauma over time.

“(The child) was observed to have old and new injuries,” said Baltimore police media relations Chief T.J. Smith. “It’s a sad shame that I have to speak to you about old injuries on a 5-month-old, but old injuries on a 5-month-old basically tell you how long this child had been abused. An autopsy was completed and revealed severe head trauma on the child.”

Nelson-Johnson, who is blind, uses a guiding stick to get around, and he allegedly used it to fatally hit his infant son. He is being charged with first- and second-degree murder and assault, first-degree child abuse resulting in death, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and much more.

“We’re deeply frustrated because again, we’re left to pick up the pieces to something like this in a situation. Were there warning signs?” Smith said. “Were there other things there that could have indicated that this child could have been in trouble? That’s stuff that we are following up with right now.”