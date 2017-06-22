B.o.B recently partnered with comedy website, Funny or Die to release the visuals for his single, “Mr. Mister,” and it’s definitely a mix between comical and just plain odd. In the video, the ATL rapper seems to pay homage to the west coast by impersonating some of the it’s most iconic rappers.

As the 3-minute video kicks off, Bobby Ray already jumps into multiple characters, hoppih from a bar tender to a “black Mr. Clean” while a melodic keyboard-driven beat plays over the visuals. The rapper also recreates notable characters including Bruce Lee’s iconic fighting scenes and Power Rangers.

The video soon switches over to hip hop references, when B.o.B grows a mohawk to look like Mr. T. He even borrows Eazy’s jheri curl and later steps into the bathroom to reimagine Pac’s 1996 photoshoot with David LaChapelle, in which he was photographed lying in a bathtub covered in gold chains.

The humorous video for “Mr. Mister” comes from the recently released ETHER album, which dropped in May 2017. While the single seems to do a lot of name-dropping itself, the album also has quite the list of impressive features. Lil Wayne, Usher, Young Thug, CeeLo Green, T.I., Young Dro, and Ty Dolla $ign, are all present on the 12-track project.

Check out B.o.B’s “Mr. Mister” video above.