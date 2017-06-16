Following their girl-power music video for “Soy Yo,” which features a fierce, confident little girl strutting the mean streets of New York like no other, Bomba Estéreo drops their newest audiovisual titled “Duele.”

In the equally female-empowering video, which dropped Friday (June 16), a quasi-damsel in distress confronts her cheating husband, thanks to an out-of-body experience.

Along with the release of the new video, Bomba also announced new dates and venues for their upcoming world tour, which kicks off Friday in Germany and wraps up Nov. 15 in the band’s native Colombia. Check out the complete dates here.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.