Bow Wow Insists Video Of Fans Chasing Him Was Real

On Monday (June 12), Shad “Bow Wow” Moss posted a video on Instagram of him being chased by a mob of screaming fans while in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a performance on the SoSoSummer 17 Tour. The Internet immediately called a flag on the play, claiming that the former rap sensation paid people to chase him in hopes of misleading viewers about the breadth of his current fandom. Those skeptical of Bow Wow’s popularity still harbor trust issues after the debacle over the private jet he was never on and the subsequent #BowWowChallenge for fellow stunters.

Wednesday afternoon (June 14), a video emerged of Bow Wow recounting the night of the chase to TMZ reporters and insisting that his mad dash to escape screaming fans was 100 percent real.

“Our tour buses was parked like not really where they was supposed to be and I remember just being at the top of the loading dock with Jermaine, and Jermaine was like, ‘Yo, you cannot go out there.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not about to stand here in the loading dock all day. We’ve gotta get to the bus.’ So I told him, ‘Well, I’m gonna try to run around the crowd.’ And he’s like, ‘Good luck.’

The rapper claims that, as he started to move around the crowd, a fan grabbed his shirt. Realizing this probably wasn’t the safest plan, he decided to make a run for it and the crowd followed manically.

