Singer-songwriter Brandy Norwood has reportedly been rushed to the hospital. According to TMZ, the singer-songwriter “fell into unconsciousness” while preparing to take off on a Delta flight from the Los Angeles International Airport to New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport on Friday morning (June 2).

After flight attendants and passengers came to her aid, the paramedics reportedly arrived at the scene, removed her from the plane and tended to her health. It is said that she “regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway” before being transported to the nearest hospital.

UPDATE: Brandy’s publicist issued a statement to The Associated Press, sharing that her strenuous schedule and stress of traveling contributed to this morning’s incident.

“Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally. The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days.”

It is said that Brandy went straight to the airport following a late-night recording session in a Los Angeles studio.