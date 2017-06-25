It seems as though whenever a musical great passes, or one is deserving of a tribute performance, Bruno Mars gets a call. At the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Bruno and The Hooligans gave the late Amy Winehouse a fitting tribute by performing her song “Valerie.” In 2013, Bruno led Rihanna, Damian Marley and Sting as they honored reggae superstar Bob Marley, and with Prince’s untimely passing in April, 2016 it only made sense the 24K artist be the one to honor The Purple One.

Donning a purple sequin tuxedo jacket, his trademark pompadour and black eye liner for effect, Bruno’s performance of “Let’s Go Crazy” was easily one of the best during the 59th Annual Grammys. But if there’s one thing we know about any great artist, practice is imperative.

On the 33 year anniversary of Prince’s iconic Purple Rain and ahead of his first ever BET Music Awards performance, Bruno Mars went diggin’ in the vault and uploaded footage of him and the band rehearsing.

Watch how its done.