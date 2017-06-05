Bryson Tiller released his sophomore album True To Self a month ahead of schedule, and his fans showed their appreciation in album sales. True To Self has risen to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Billboard reports.

READ Bryson Tiller Unleashes Sophomore Album, ‘True To Self’

The Trapsoul/RCA Records project reportedly brought in 107,000 units in album unit sales within it’s first week. Tiller’s debut album TRAPSOUL peaked at No. 8 on the chart in 2016. The “Don’t” singer shared his celebration of the milestone in a video on Instagram.

celebrated a #1 Album with good people last night. thank you to all the fans for making it happen!! blessed A post shared by @brysontiller on Jun 4, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

Congrats!