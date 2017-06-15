Long Beach’s Buddy has witnessed a whole lot come and go in his young life, but this beautiful world of ours never ceases to amaze him. For his Kaytranda-produced “World of Wonders, the Cali rapper spends a day out with his amigos for some wholesome fun.

The flick starts innocent enough, and stays that way for the most part. As day turns to night, Buddy finds pretty ordinary things to keep his mind occupied. In the end, a pet lizard grabs his attention over some lovely ladies. — go figure.

The rapper’s album Ocean & Montana is currently available for purchase on iTunes now.