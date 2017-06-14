We’re guilty as charged — we’re criminally obsessed with street raps. Especially when the source is directly or indirectly tied to the underworld (kids go to school. There’s nothing pretty or cool about the street life).

However, this week Chicago legend Bump J gathered two of the most authentic street poets today for his new track, “Fuck Up The Summa.” Over a dramatic instrumental, the Virginia, Memphis and Chicago connections trade street morals, principles, rules and bravado.

“I’m addicted to stunting/Extended clip in the thumper/I do not want your woman that bi**ch ain’t on nothing/She all on my bumper/I run her and gun her then I’m a let money hit her/When we done with her come and get her,” raps the Goon Squad rep.

With Bump J on the hook, Gotti and King Push follow through with their rough and raw sixteens. “Fuck up the Summa” is the follow-up to Bump’s single, “Good 2 Be Home.”

In 2009 the rapper was sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after being convicted of a 2007 bank robbery in Oak Park, Ill. The Chicago native had just signed to Atlantic Records at the time and was on the verge of working on his major label debut album.

